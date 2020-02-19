Snow, like a person you’d prefer not to see walk through the door, is set to return today.
There’s a 60% chance of snow today, according to the the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Snowfall is expected to begin after noon, with snow possible in the evening as well. Less than half an inch is expected.
With the snow comes cooler temperatures. Gone are the 40s and upper 30s of the past few days, in its place: a high of 24 degrees.
The low tonight is 10.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high of 28 and low of 19. Friday and Saturday could bring a warm-up, with a high of 42 and 47, respectively.
Sunday will see a high of 44, with a sligh chance of snow.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A 30% chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11, then a slight chance of rain after 11. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41.
