There’s a nip in the air.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some snow tonight and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There is some potential for an accumulating snowfall event on Sunday night into Monday, especially across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, the weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service is:
Today: A slight chance of snow and sleet before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Monday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
