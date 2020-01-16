Snow that’s expected to start late tonight in the region could be troublesome for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Thursday temperatures in the metro area will start out in the single digits, Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Snow is expected to move in tonight and persist through Friday.
“Friday morning and evening look rough,” Nicolaisen said.
Only about 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected Friday, he said, but an icy mix could fall at midday Friday, complicating the evening commute.
The forecast for the area calls for snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain before 2 p.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain after 5 p.m. Friday’s high is expected to be in the mid- to upper 30s. Winds likely will be 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 22. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 16. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain after 5 p.m. High near 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 5 a.m. Low around 16. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Windy.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 11.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 20.
