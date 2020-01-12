Another round of snow is in the forecast.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a likely snow fall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. The high should be around 24 degrees, with wind speeds as high as 17 mph. New snow accumulation could possibly amount to an inch.
Clouds will gradually move over the area by tonight, leaving the Council Bluffs area with partly cloudy skies and a low of 16.
Sunny skies are predicted Monday with a high of 37. Through the evening, snow and rain are likely before 9 p.m. Rain is likely before midnight.
Tuesday should remain sunny, but snow is likely Wednesday morning.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Snow likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light south wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.
Thursday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Friday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
