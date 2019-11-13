With changing weather patterns lately, one could well expect to see sleet one day and sunshine the next.
That is exactly the case for the next two days as predicted by the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today, there’s a chance of rain, snow and sleet before and after 3 p.m. Overall, skies should be cloudy with a high of 37 degrees.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to about 19 degrees and the area could see winds as high as 16 mph.
On Thursday, although slightly colder at 34 degrees, the day should remain sunny into Friday.
Temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s this weekend, as high as 51 degrees Monday.
This week’s forecast according to the weather service:
Wednesday: A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.