Today is a dry spell compared to what the forecast will bring this weekend.
The high will reach 40 degrees with some afternoon wind. The day should gradually become mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
On Friday, a chance of rain looms before noon, but the day should be partly sunny with a high of 44 degrees. Into the evening, there’s a chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. It could possibly snow again after 8.
The area might see a 20% chance of snow Saturday with temperatures dropping to about 10 degrees into the evening.
A chance of more snow will grace the area Sunday afternoon and before midnight, and again on Monday.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Sunday night: A chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 32.
