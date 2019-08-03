For August, it really doesn’t get much better.
The forecast is calling for plenty of sun today with a high in the low-80s with a light wind out of the east.
The weekend as a whole should be nice. Sunday is expected to have similar conditions and more sun.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.