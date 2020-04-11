Chances for rain this afternoon may become thunderstorms by this evening.
A strong storm system will impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha and surrounding areas. Rain will turn into a mix of snow and rain by Sunday morning. High winds may result in blizzard like conditions.
Cory Mead, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said snow fall amounts could vary from a trace to upwards of an inch and a half.
“The area is on the south side edge of the storm so we will have a higher chance of a rain and snow mix,” he said. “Ground temperatures are warming up so with the start of spring snow has a higher chance of melting as it contacts the ground.”
The weather, according to the national weather service:
Today: A chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then showers likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain likely after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Rain before 10 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Snow likely before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
