Storms remain a distinct possibility for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.
River levels along the Missouri River will continue to rise from Blair, Nebraska, southward past Rulo, Nebraska. A crest is expected in Blair sometime today, the weather service reported. Flooding is expected to remain in the minor to moderate range.
Road closures are possible along Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County, with a lesser risk of impacts to Interstate 680, the weather service reported. Additional rainfall late this week into the weekend may have impacts on the river level forecasts and the timing of crests.
Anyone with travel plans along I-29 or interests along the Missouri River should monitor the weather service’s forecast closely this week.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
