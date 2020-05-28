So much for a clear weekend.
Thunderstorms will again be possible Saturday and Saturday night, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, reported. Severe storms are not anticipated at this time.
There is a chance for rain today, before the skies clear tonight. Today’s high will be in the upper-70s and the overnight low will dip into the mid-50s. Friday will be sunny and clear with temps in the mid-70s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.