Look for thunderstorms to return to the forecast sometime between Wednesday night and Sunday as a cold front moves into the area and then stalls, the National Weather Service reported.
Today and Wednesday will both be sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s. Tonight will be clear and warm with a low in the low 70s. Wednesday night could see a chance of storms and a low in the low 70s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
