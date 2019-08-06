Storms are possible throughout the week, but temps are forecast to remain in the pleasant 80s.
The National Weather Service reported chances of storm tonight through Friday night.
Those planning on making a trip to Des Moines this week for the Iowa State Fair should encounter perfect fair weather, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind.
Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
