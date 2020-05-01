A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as a storm system moves through the plains, the National Weather Service reported.
Most of this activity will be isolated in nature, and severe storms are not anticipated, the weather service said. There is a better chance for thunderstorms Monday and Monday night, with some strong storms possible.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
