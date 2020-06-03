Another round of strong thunderstorms is possible this afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
Current report indicate a few severe storms with damaging winds being the primary hazard in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
The weather pattern becomes a bit more unpredictable by late week into the weekend, the weather service reported. However, it does appear that ingredients will remain in place to support a periodic risk of severe storms.
The upcoming weather service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
