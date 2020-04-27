Isolated thunderstorms are possible late tonight, the National Weather Service reported this morning. Severe storms are not anticipated.
Thunderstorms are again possible on a windy Tuesday and Tuesday night as a couple of storm systems roll through the region. The weather service reported is does not expect this storm system to be severe.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.