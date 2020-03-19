Wet and turbulent weather have been forecast for much of Iowa.
The National Weather Service said there’s a slight chance of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail today in addition to up to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain.
The threat for severe weather today is more likely in southern Iowa than the rest of the state, forecasters said. A second round of rain should fall late and into early this morning.
Minor river flooding in northern Iowa could occur by the weekend, the weather service said.
There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, especially in areas along and south of Interstate 80, as a strong low pressure system moves into the region. Large hail would be the primary severe threat, however conditions may become conducive for an isolated and brief tornado or two.
Widespread rain over the area today could begin to change to snow in the late afternoon in northeast Nebraska, then over the rest of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. Strong north winds will accompany the colder air and snow, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible this afternoon and tonight. This could lead to some travel difficulties due to reduced visibility.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. Patchy fog before noon. High near 67. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely before 11 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 11 p.m. and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
