It’s officially the last Friday of the summer season.
But that doesn’t mean cooler weather is coming just yet. The Council Bluffs area can expect partly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees and a low of 71 degrees.
There’s a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. today and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. tonight.
The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 11 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
