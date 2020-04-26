A sun-filled Sunday is in the forecast today.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 71 degrees among sunny skies. Tonight, there’s a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. and before 8 a.m. Monday.
Temperatures will drop down to 58 Monday night while the chance of rain continues after 2 a.m. Precipitation could amount between a tenth and quarter inch possible.
A chance of showers is possible everyday until Thursday. Then, the area will see highs in the upper 70s.
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast, according to the weather service:
Monday, expect partly sunny skies with a high of 78.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph during the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
