Today’s high is 44 degrees with sunny skies expected, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds will reach 6 to 11 mph. Maybe nice enough to get outside for a walk, run, hike or some good ol’ porch sitting.
If you go inside, Iowa takes on Illinois at 11 a.m., Iowa State plays Kansas at 11 a.m. and Nebraska plays Maryland at 2:30 p.m. in major college football action.
The Council Bluffs Kennel Club Dog Show runs today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exciting canine — and police K-9 — action at the Mid-America Center.
No matter what you do, we hope it’s fun. Tonight’s low is 30 degrees.
Sunday will see a high of 53, with a low of 37. Monday and Tuesday could see some rain and snow, the weather service said.
Precipitation is also possible on Thanksgiving evening and on Black Friday.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow from 1 p.m. into the evening.Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thanksgiving Day: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Black Friday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 47.
