Sunshine for today, before rain tonight.
Today will be sunny with a high of 91, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts from the south could reach as high as 17 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, chances for showers return with a low of 72.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
