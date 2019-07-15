The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.