A chilly week will lead to spring like temps this weekend.
Today wind gusts could reach as high as 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a slight breeze with a low of 27.
A 20% chance for rain on Thursday. Highs will be back in the 60s by Saturday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday: A 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
