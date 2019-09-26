The Council Bluffs area won’t see a high over 80 this week and fall enthusiasts are celebrating.
Today, expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees. A chance of showers after 1 a.m. will follow into Friday. Tomorrow night, temperatures will be as low as 50 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
