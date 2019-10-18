Savor the sun and the high of 72 degrees today.
After 8 p.m., there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to last through Saturday morning.
Although the rest of Saturday into the evening is predicted to be calm, there are chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Monday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
