A sunny day in the 50s will close out this weekend.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 50 and sunny skies. Tonight, expect a low of 29.
Monday, temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s with a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Tuesday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
