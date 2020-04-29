Clear(ish) skies and sunny days ahead — at least until the weekend.
The next chance for any storms would be from Saturday into Monday, the National Weather Service reported. Right now, the potential for severe storms looks low.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.