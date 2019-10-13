Cool, but sunny.
The Council Bluffs area will see sunny skies today with a high of 52 degrees. The low tonight will reach into the lower 30s, but warm back up Monday during the day.
On Tuesday night, the lower temperatures come back, but that should be the coldest it gets this week.
On Thursday, the area will see temperatures as high as 67 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
