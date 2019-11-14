The weekend nears. And it’s one that’ll feature some sun and temperatures in the 40s.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 47 degrees on Saturday and a high of 46 on Sunday.
The decent temperatures will continue into next week, with a high of 53 expected on Monday and Tuesday.
As for today, expect sunny skies with a high of 39 and minimal wind. Tonight’s low is 24.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
