Temps will stay consistent in the 50s the next few days before dropping to the 40s on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area has been placed in a hazardous weather outlook. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph and humidity of 25 to 35% will increase fire dangers to a high category.
Sunday night has a slight chance for snow.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Sunday night: A chance of rain before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
