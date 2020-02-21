It’s Friday. It’s sunny. And it’s almost 50 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, is predicting a high of 45 today and a low of 28 tonight.
Saturday, the temperature will slightly rise to 53 degrees.
Come Sunday, the area might see a 40% chance of rain after noon and a chance of rain and snow overnight.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: A 40% chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3. Cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.