If you’re one to put away Halloween decorations the day after, you might want to wait until Saturday.
Today, the wind could make the high of 42 degrees seem colder. Before 1 p.m., there’s a chance of rain and snow showers and sprinkled rain between 1 and 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska said.
Tonight, expect clear skies and a low of 28 degrees. Saturday, the weather should warm up with sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees.
This weekend’s forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
