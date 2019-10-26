Happy Saturday.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high nearing 60. Perfect weather to stop by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum’s “Trick or Treat the Museum,” which will offer up goodies and fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum located at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.
Other ideas to enjoy today’s weather: Pickup football in the backyard. Take a sip on a beverage and have some good eats at a restaurant’s patio dining area.
More: A hike at Hitchcock Nature Center near Honey Creek or Vincent Bluff in Council Bluffs. A bike ride around Lake Manawa. Hit up a pumpkin patch and then get to carving. Get out your skateboard and do some shredding at one of the Council Bluffs skate parks.
Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 47. Rain and snow are possible — fingers crossed they don’t come to pass — on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week will see highs in the 30s and 40s.
Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
