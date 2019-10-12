Brace yourself for another glimpse of winter weather tonight.
The Council Bluffs area will see a high of 54 today, but into the evening a low of 33 degrees tonight.
Expect the same weather Sunday. Temperatures will warm up again Monday with sunny skies and a high of 53.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 34.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
