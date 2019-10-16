Have you forgotten what 70-degree weather feels like?
Over the next few days, the Council Bluffs area will see warmer temperatures.
Today, the high is expected to be 52 degrees and mostly sunny. Tomorrow, the temperature will increase and be as high as 65 degrees. Friday, the high will be 71 degrees, but the temperatures will decrease into the evening with a slight chance of showers.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
