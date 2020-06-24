Today calls for a full day of sunshine.
Temperatures will be in the lower 80s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 64.
Highs will continue to climb into the 90s toward the end of the week, but the chance of rain will persist.
Thursday has a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that will continue overnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
