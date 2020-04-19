Today might be a good day to keep the furnace off and open some windows. Temperatures in the upper 50s will grace the Council Bluffs area, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance of rain.
Monday and Tuesday will see even higher temperatures in the upper 60s, but with higher wind speeds Monday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.