The Council Bluffs area welcomes more sunny skies today and less wind.
Tonight, expect increasing clouds and a low of 46 degrees. Although Friday’s wind caused debris and litter to travel through air, there won’t be as much wind today.
Wind is predicted to be calm through the evening, but it will pick up at a higher speed Sunday, in addition to the 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Despite the rain and wind, temperatures could be as high as 63 degrees Sunday.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
