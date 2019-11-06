Temperatures will vary in southwest Iowa through the weekend, including a high of 54 for Saturday’s Veterans Day parade.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a high of 45 degrees today, but it could be a little windy with southwest gusts of 5 to 13 mph with the potential to reach 22 mph.
Thursday will be sunny but the high dips down to 33.
A chance of snow creeps in on Sunday, the weather service said.
Here’s the forecast from the fine folks in Valley:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
