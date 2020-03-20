A sunny start to the weekend will lead the Council Bluffs area to see a chance of snow and rain.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 31, and high winds. Wind gusts could get as high as 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11, then a chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.