Strong winds will die down today leaving a 5 to 9 mph northwest wind.
Today will be sunny with highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Lows will be in the lower 50s tonight, with a calm breeze.
Friday highs will be in the upper 70s, almost hitting 80.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
