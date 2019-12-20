Counting down the days until winter begins, it may not feel like winter at all.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a mostly sunny day with a high of 41 degrees. Tonight, expect a low of 22 with calm wind.
On the first day of winter, Saturday, temperatures are expected to be as high as 46 degrees. The high on Monday will be 49 degrees.
Although nice days are ahead, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could see a slight chance of rain and snow.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Christmas Day: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
