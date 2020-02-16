Enjoy a partly sunny sky today before the rain comes.
Today will be a high of 48 degrees with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The low tonight will be 33, but a chance of rain is predicted after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
On Monday, there’s a 30% chance of rain, but mostly cloudy and a high of 42 otherwise. Into the evening and night, there’s a slight chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before 10 p.m.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Washington’s birthday: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 10 and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.