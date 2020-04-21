As the old adage goes, April showers bring May flowers. Now that the snow showers appear to be in our climate rear-view mirror, prepare for the normal April showers.
Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s, the National Weather Service reported. Tonight will be clear, with a low near 50.
Rain could be coming this way. There is a small chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, the weather service reported. Temps, however, should remain warm in the 60s and 70s.
The forecast, according to the weather service, includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
