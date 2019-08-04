Enjoy today before it’s over because Monday has a gloomy start.
With a high of 86 degrees, this might be one of those mostly sunny Sundays in August that you can’t forget.
Tomorrow, the high is a pinch hotter, but there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. That chance of storms doubles into the evening at 40% and a low of 68 degrees. Monday night skies will be mostly cloudy. If there is rain, it’s estimated to amount between a quarter and a half of an inch.
This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south wind.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
