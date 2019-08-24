Bring on the sunshine, a little wind and the weekend.
As Council Bluffs parents and students are adjusting to the back-to-school routine, summer temperatures are gradually decreasing.
Today, expect a high near 79 degrees and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Into the evening, the skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. After 1 a.m., there is a 20% chance of rain Sunday.
Sunday night into Monday morning, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The rest of the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
