Less rain, more sunshine.
That’s what the Council Bluffs region is expecting today. With a high of 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies, you might be able to have one last outdoor swim before the weekend rain.
As the clouds roll into the evening, the low is going to hit a crisp 64 degrees, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
This weekend, you will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day.
The high will reach 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but the chance of rain on those days is going to linger.
The forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.