Temperatures are starting to feel more like spring.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the low will be 29.
On Sunday, expect similar temperatures during the day, but a chance of rain overnight.
Monday brings a chance of rain, with a slight chance it becomes snow on Tuesday.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Washington’s birthday: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47.
Monday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 and 10, then a chance of snow after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
