Sunny skies and slightly warmer days are ahead this week, but the weekend brings a cool down and a chance of snow.
Highs today through Thursday will hover in the low to mid 40s. By Friday, however, the high temp will drop to the low 30s and a chance of snow is possible for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service.
The weekend should see sunny skies, but still temps in the 30s.
The upcoming forecast according the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: A chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
