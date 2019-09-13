It’s an easy and clear Friday.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see a high of 78 degrees and the sun. Later tonight, the low will reach 62 degrees with light and variable wind. After 1 a.m., there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Expect nearly the same forecast Saturday, although there is a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight.
To close out the weekend, sunny skies, a high of 87 and an evening low of 70 are expected Sunday.
The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, expect higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
