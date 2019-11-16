Even though the area has seen a dose of snow and colder temperatures, it’s still fall.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts mostly sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees. Tonight, there’s a 20% chance of rain and a low of 37 degrees. Wind gusts will go from 26 mph early in the day to 6 to 8 mph after midnight.
The next five days persist with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, according to the forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
